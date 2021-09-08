POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Collapses — It’s The Lowest Of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings hit the lowest since the start of his presidency, dropping to 39%, the results of a Wednesday poll showed.

Biden’s handling of the job was disapproved by 49% of respondents in the latest Economist/YouGov Poll. While 12% said they were unsure, 39% of those polled strongly disapproved of the president’s performance. The poll surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults online between September 4 – 7 and has a margin of error of 2.8%

The president’s approval rating dropped by 6% since the previous poll from a week ago. Along with the fall in the overall job approval ratings, Biden’s handling of COVID-19 and the economy saw lower approval among the respondents of this poll compared to the previous ones, according to YouGov. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Nightmare Number For The White House’: Politico Reporter Breaks Down Biden’s Falling Approval Ratings)

Latest estimate of Biden’s net approval rating in The Economist/YouGov polls is -6. The president is being dragged down this week by a low outlier among Democrats, but also a strong negative trend among Independents and people under 44 (-20pp since July).https://t.co/IVjBfI5OAY pic.twitter.com/3HdHol8wjc — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) September 8, 2021

For the first time of Biden’s eight-month-long presidency, more people disapproved (45%) of his performance on the pandemic than approved (42%). Those dissatisfied with the president’s handling of jobs and the economy accounted for 47% of the respondents, as opposed to 40% of those approving, the poll’s results showed.

A poll from the American Action Network released Tuesday showed that Biden’s approval ratings took a nosedive in multiple swing districts where he won in the 2020 presidential election.