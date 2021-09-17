The TV Ratings For The VMAs Hit A Record Low

The TV ratings for the VMAs were absolute trash.

The award show on MTV to honor the best music videos in the industry averaged 900,000 viewers this past Sunday, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how bad is that number? It’s a 31% decline from 2020, and it’s the eight straight years of a ratings decline, according to the same report. The Daily Wire reported the 900,000 viewers makes it the least-watched VMAs on record.

At this point, is anyone surprised by these garbage numbers? I’m certainly not. The most exciting moment of the night happened on the red carpet when Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into an altercation.

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

Other than that, I’m not sure there was a single notable moment of the night. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that people just don’t care.

The American public is simply tired of being lectured to by millionaire entertainers and athletes. Even if it doesn’t end up happening, it’s what people expect at this point.

In response, people just stop watching. The numbers clearly speak for themselves.

Award shows are in absolute decline, and I’m not sure we’ll ever see that turn around. People just don’t care at all.