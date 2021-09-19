‘Biden Is Too Weak’: Ted Cruz Says Chance of ‘Chinese Amphibious Assault On Taiwan Has Increased Tenfold’ After Afghanistan Withdrawal

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday that he believes the possibility of China launching an “amphibious assault” against Taiwan has “increased tenfold” since the “disaster” of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Xi [Jinping] in China is watching how America behaves and they’re taking on the man in Oval Office and I believe that the Chinese amphibious assault on Taiwan has increased tenfold in the last month because a Xi has looked at Biden and Xi made the determination that Biden is too weak and too unable to do anything that this is now a ripe opportunity for China to move militarily on Taiwan,” Cruz said during Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” hosted by Maria Bartiromo.

WATCH:

“I have said for a long time that I think China is the single greatest geopolitical threat facing the United States for the next century and one – we talked a minute ago about the consequences of Afghanistan and the disaster of the failure of Biden’s weakness, every enemy across the globe saw that weakness and they took the measure of the man,” the senator continued. (RELATED: Senate Votes To Ban Imports From Xinjiang Over Human Rights Abuses Against Uyghurs)

Cruz said that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be “utterly disastrous” but is potentially inevitable because “weakness invites aggression.” He claimed that it is “absolutely” necessary for the U.S. to protect Taiwan “through strength” and noted that China made no attempt to attack Taiwan during the Trump administration because, Cruz argued, the Chinese knew former President Donald Trump was a man who “would stand up to them.”

“When you have a president who rolls over for everything, it only invites the bad guys to do worse and worse things,” the Texas senator claimed.

Xi said in July at a celebration for the 100-year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party that the “Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave us.”

“Anyone who attempts to do so will face broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” the president stated at the time. That month, dozens of Chinese fighters entered Taiwanese airspace in the largest incursion yet staged. (RELATED: China Warns State Department To ‘Stop All Forms’ Of Official Outreach To Taiwan)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged Thursday that China is committing genocide within its borders but that nonetheless, the U.S. must still work with the Chinese on climate change.