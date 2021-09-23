‘The David Hookstead Show’: Amanda Knox Details Her Terrifying Experience In Italy During Interview With Joe Rogan, College Football Playoff Expansion Gets Bad News, Don’t Expect Quinn Ewers To Play Soon At Ohio State, I’m Not That Nervous About The Wisconsin/Notre Dame Game, Portland State Coach Bruce Barnum Buys Beer For Fans And Justin Fields Will Start Sunday For The Bears 

Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, I’m talking about Amanda Knox’s incredible interview with Joe Rogan about her terrifying experience in Italy after being falsely accused of murder, College Football Playoff expansion appears to be in major trouble, Quinn Ewers is unlikely to see the field in the near future for Ohio State, I’m very calm about the Wisconsin/Notre Dame game, Portland State coach Bruce Barnum buys beer for fans and Justin Fields will start at QB for the Bears this Sunday.
Let’s jump right in!
TOPICS:
- Amanda Knox Talks About Her Terrifying Experience In Italy In Powerful Interview With Joe Rogan
- College Football Fans Get Hit With Bad News About The Playoff Expanding
- Will Ohio State Make A Change At Quarterback? It Sounds Like Fans Have An Answer
- Is David Hookstead Nervous About The Wisconsin/Notre Dame Game? The Answer Might Surprise Fans
- College Football Coach Buys An Outrageous Amount Of Beer For Fans
- Chicago Bears Announce Major QB News. Fans Will Be Very Happy
Thanks for joining me for another fun episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back Saturday morning for my week four college football special.