At Least 3 Dead, Dozens Injured After Amtrak Train Derailed In Montana

An Amtrak train derailed near Joplin, Montana, leading to injuries and fatalities, numerous outlets reported Saturday.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Department confirmed three deaths after five train cars derailed near the vicinity of Joplin, according to ABC News. The number of injuries has not been confirmed, however, an official from Hill County said the number of injuries could be above 50, according to the New York Times.

Getting reports of an Amtrak derailment near Havre, Montana. This is the Empire Builder that comes through Spokane on the way to Seattle. These pictures are from a passenger; working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/qCvx4I45mr — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) September 25, 2021

Amtrak confirmed in a statement that train 7/27, belonging to the Empire Builder line, derailed around 4 p.m. MT. The Empire Builder line runs between Chicago and Seattle, KXLY TV reported. 147 passengers along with 13 crew members were on board the train at the time of the accident, according to the Amtrak statement.

Amtrak said the company is “working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers.”

In July, an Amtrak train in Baltimore was evacuated due to a fire. Amtrak recently announced a $7 billion fleet overhaul for the company, and received $1.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan, alleviating $1.6 billion in debt.