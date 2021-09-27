‘I Wouldn’t Necessarily Say That’: Peter Doocy Defends Jen Psaki When ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Calls Her ‘Condescending’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy defended White House press secretary Jen Psaki when “Fox & Friends” host Will Cain called her “condescending” during Monday morning’s show.

Doocy told the Fox & Friends panel that he asked Psaki why President Joe Biden hadn’t been to the border. Psaki failed to give him an answer and instead asked Doocy what he expected the president to do at the southern border.

“It was an incredibly condescending and defensive answer she gave you,” Cain said. “‘What would you expect him to do, Peter, at the border?'”

"I wouldn't necessarily say that, but, it's just, we're not getting information," Doocy responded. "Like, there are people all across the country but especially in the border sectors who want to know why is it that when there is a crisis, for example, like a hurricane or a wildfire and the president will go, show up to find out what the people on the ground need – and he will do that, but not this."

Host Steve Doocy – Peter Doocy’s father – then pointed out that Vice President Kamala Harris went to the border and then-Vice President Biden went to Iraq or Afghanistan, but now apparently Biden doesn’t need to see the crisis at the border.

Peter Doocy challenged Psaki during Friday’s press briefing about why Biden hasn’t been to the border. Doocy asked if Biden has ever been to the border in his life.

“What would you like him to do at the southern border and what impact do you think that would have on the policies?” Psaki responded.