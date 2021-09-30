REPORT: Former Titans Bust Isaiah Wilson Signs With The Giants

Isaiah Wilson is reportedly headed to the Giants.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the former first round pick of the Titans has signed a practice squad deal with the Giants.

Comeback? Ex-#Titans 1st-round OT Isaiah Wilson is back in the NFL, signing a practice squad deal with the #Giants, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. A high-end talent who battled off-the-field issues that led to a trade from TEN & release from #Dolphins, he gets another chance. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2021

I am legit shocked that Wilson is back in the NFL. He flamed out of Tennessee in spectacular fashion after being a first round pick in 2020.

He couldn’t keep his head on straight and is without question one of the biggest busts in recent memory.

From @glennonsports: Prior to trade from #Titans, Isaiah Wilson was arrested at gunpoint in Georgia https://t.co/r11mdN9Wqh — Broadway Sports (@BroadwayTN) March 24, 2021

Then, the Dolphins attempted to give him a second chance, and he also blew that opportunity in incredible fashion.

Wilson has shown no signs that he’s dedicated to playing football. Yet, the Giants must see something in him because he’s now on the team’s practice squad.

It’s a classic low risk/high reward ceiling. If he bombs out like he did with the Titans and Dolphins, then you can cut him without losing much at all.

We have waived T Isaiah Wilson. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 20, 2021

If he has turned his life around, then you get a former first round pick on the cheap. It’s an interesting decision and it will be fun to see whether or not Wilson can stick around with his third team since entering the league.