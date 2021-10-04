Jill Biden Steps Out Of Marine One In Jean Jacket And Blue Peacock Pattern Dress Combo

Jill Biden turned heads when she stepped out in a striking jacket and dress combo Monday at the White House as she exited Marine One.

The first lady was all smiles wearing a blue peacock pattern dress that went down past her knees as she joined President Joe Biden after the pair arrived back at the White House after a weekend in Delaware.

She completed the look with a loose hair, a zipped up jean jacket and black wedge sandals. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

It was clear by the pictures, Jill and Joe were enjoying themselves. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

