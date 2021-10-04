Editorial

Jill Biden Steps Out Of Marine One In Jean Jacket And Blue Peacock Pattern Dress Combo

President And Dr. Biden Return To The White House

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Jill Biden turned heads when she stepped out in a striking jacket and dress combo Monday at the White House as she exited Marine One.

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady was all smiles wearing a blue peacock pattern dress that went down past her knees as she joined President Joe Biden after the pair arrived back at the White House after a weekend in Delaware.

She completed the look with a loose hair, a zipped up jean jacket and black wedge sandals. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

It was clear by the pictures, Jill and Joe were enjoying themselves. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

FLOTUS has been making headlines with her looks since the president was sworn into office. Check out another one of those head-turning outfits here.