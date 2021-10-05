Editorial

Alabama Beating Ole Miss Gets Solid TV Ratings On CBS

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Daniel Wright #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Matt Corral #2 of the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Alabama Crimson Tide beating the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday put up some respectable TV numbers.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the blowout 42-21 win for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide averaged just under 4.8 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Honestly, I’m a little surprised that the ratings weren’t a shade higher. Don’t get me wrong, averaging nearly five million viewers is a very respectable number.

For any other game, it’d be a gigantic number, but for a game featuring the best team in America and a high-octane Ole Miss squad, I figured the viewership number would have pushed north of five million.

What I’m guessing happened is that as soon as it became clear that the Rebels couldn’t hang with Alabama, casual viewers tuned out.

I can’t really blame them. Last weekend’s slate was absolutely stacked with an outrageous number of games.

Still, whenever college football games put up big ratings, you know that business is booming for sports fans in America. Another weekend goes by and another game puts up big numbers. You just love to see it!