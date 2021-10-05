Alabama Beating Ole Miss Gets Solid TV Ratings On CBS

The Alabama Crimson Tide beating the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday put up some respectable TV numbers.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the blowout 42-21 win for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide averaged just under 4.8 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, I’m a little surprised that the ratings weren’t a shade higher. Don’t get me wrong, averaging nearly five million viewers is a very respectable number.

For any other game, it’d be a gigantic number, but for a game featuring the best team in America and a high-octane Ole Miss squad, I figured the viewership number would have pushed north of five million.

Is Alabama or Georgia the best team in the country? The answer is Alabama, and I don’t care how much Bulldogs fans hate me for saying it. Saban has some DOGS down in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/Ktbw4YdwtF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 5, 2021

What I’m guessing happened is that as soon as it became clear that the Rebels couldn’t hang with Alabama, casual viewers tuned out.

I can’t really blame them. Last weekend’s slate was absolutely stacked with an outrageous number of games.

It’s another great day of college football, and the lineup of games is packed. Alabama/Ole Miss

Georgia/Arkansas

Wisconsin/Michigan

Notre Dame/Cincinnati

Florida/Kentucky

Auburn/LSU

Baylor/Oklahoma State In America, we celebrate college football, and nobody is taking it away. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 2, 2021

Still, whenever college football games put up big ratings, you know that business is booming for sports fans in America. Another weekend goes by and another game puts up big numbers. You just love to see it!