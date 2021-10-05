Myles Garrett Claims He Was Hit With A ‘Random Drug Test’ After Playing Sleeveless

Myles Garrett was apparently hit with a drug test after his game this past Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns superstar played without sleeves Sunday during a win over the Vikings, and the NFL took notice of his rather large and muscular frame.

He tweeted Tuesday morning, “I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a ‘you got a random drug test in the morning.'”

I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a “you got a random drug test in the morning”🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/P3i2EMHuFD — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) October 5, 2021

On one hand, nobody wants to get hit with a random drug test. I don’t care whether you’re clean or not. It’s a waste of time and it’s a hassle.

Plus, it’s a shade insulting to think you must be juicing if you’re a beast on the field. What happened to hard work?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett)

On the other hand, if you’re such a damn beast that if you go sleeveless you get drug tested, then that’s also kind of badass in its own right.

Clearly, when the NFL looks at Garrett, they see a freak of nature, which he 100% is. That doesn’t mean he’s juicing.

It just means he’s absolutely jacked, and we’ve known that for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett)

Just grin and bear the test, Myles. You’ll get through it fast enough.