Myles Garrett Claims He Was Hit With A ‘Random Drug Test’ After Playing Sleeveless

Myles Garrett was apparently hit with a drug test after his game this past Sunday.
The Cleveland Browns superstar played without sleeves Sunday during a win over the Vikings, and the NFL took notice of his rather large and muscular frame. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
He tweeted Tuesday morning, “I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a ‘you got a random drug test in the morning.'”
I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a “you got a random drug test in the morning”🤦🏾♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/P3i2EMHuFD
— Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) October 5, 2021
On one hand, nobody wants to get hit with a random drug test. I don’t care whether you’re clean or not. It’s a waste of time and it’s a hassle.
Plus, it’s a shade insulting to think you must be juicing if you’re a beast on the field. What happened to hard work?
On the other hand, if you’re such a damn beast that if you go sleeveless you get drug tested, then that’s also kind of badass in its own right.
Clearly, when the NFL looks at Garrett, they see a freak of nature, which he 100% is. That doesn’t mean he’s juicing.
It just means he’s absolutely jacked, and we’ve known that for years.
Just grin and bear the test, Myles. You’ll get through it fast enough.