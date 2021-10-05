REPORT: The Jaguars Determining If Urban Meyer Can Be Fired For Cause After Dancing Video Surfaces

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly taking a hard look at firing Urban Meyer.

According to a Tuesday morning report from Michael Lombardi, “there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the football offices” revolving around whether or not Meyer violated his morals clause and can be fired for cause. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to two Jacksonville sources, there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the football offices and none of them have anything to do with the Titans. Stay tuned. This might get ugly. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 5, 2021

That’s exactly what is being discussed. https://t.co/DCO8anfRo7 — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 5, 2021

Meyer has been in the news nonstop ever since a video surfaced of a woman dancing on him at a bar. For anyone living under a rock who hasn’t seen the video, you can give it a watch below.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

If the Jaguars seriously try to void Meyer’s contract and fire him for cause because a video was filmed of a woman dancing on him, then he should sue the hell out of them.

Whether you think Meyer did anything wrong or not, you simply can’t get fired for a video like that. He didn’t do anything illegal and hardly even appeared to be participating in the dancing.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologized to the team for being a distraction following the viral video that surfaced over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/GIZtB2UW9s — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 4, 2021

If the new standard in the NFL is to fire anyone who might be caught with a woman dancing on them at the bar, then you’re going to have to fire a lot of coaches and players.

That’s one hell of a dangerous precedent to set.

Urban Meyer is in hot water after a young blonde woman danced up on him. As I told my mom, when you’re 0-4, you have to find ways to cope. Let’s just be thankful Urban’s health issues didn’t flare up. pic.twitter.com/urMsdPoxPG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 4, 2021

Urban Meyer and his people need to fight this tooth and nail. You simply can’t let a coach get fired over a situation like this. It’s anti-American and it’s not an example anyone wants to be made.