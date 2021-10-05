Editorial

REPORT: The Jaguars Determining If Urban Meyer Can Be Fired For Cause After Dancing Video Surfaces

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks with Trevor Lawrence #16 during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly taking a hard look at firing Urban Meyer.

According to a Tuesday morning report from Michael Lombardi, “there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the football offices” revolving around whether or not Meyer violated his morals clause and can be fired for cause. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer has been in the news nonstop ever since a video surfaced of a woman dancing on him at a bar. For anyone living under a rock who hasn’t seen the video, you can give it a watch below.

If the Jaguars seriously try to void Meyer’s contract and fire him for cause because a video was filmed of a woman dancing on him, then he should sue the hell out of them.

Whether you think Meyer did anything wrong or not, you simply can’t get fired for a video like that. He didn’t do anything illegal and hardly even appeared to be participating in the dancing.

If the new standard in the NFL is to fire anyone who might be caught with a woman dancing on them at the bar, then you’re going to have to fire a lot of coaches and players.

That’s one hell of a dangerous precedent to set.

Urban Meyer and his people need to fight this tooth and nail. You simply can’t let a coach get fired over a situation like this. It’s anti-American and it’s not an example anyone wants to be made.