‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran Makes Whoopi Goldberg Fat Joke On ‘The View,’ Later Apologizes

“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran made a fat joke about Whoopi Goldberg during her appearance on “The View” and has since apologized.

During the ABC talk show Thursday, the 65-year-old co-host was talking about jeans from the “Good American” company co founded by reality star Khloe Kardashian and “Shark Tank” star Emma Grede and asked the panel if the jeans would fit her. The comments were noted by Page Six.(RELATED: ‘Totally Lost The Plot’: Meghan McCain Criticizes People Cheering Confrontation Of Tucker Carlson)

“Will they fit this COVID [butt]?” Goldberg explained, with co-host Ana Navarro responding they fit her “COVID …” (RELATED: I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

WATCH:

OMG…. I really love the way how @ananavarro let @BarbaraCorcoran know that she has no right to mess with Whoopi by all means! #TheView pic.twitter.com/fTsiecUOgZ — Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) October 7, 2021

The hosts appeared to have a good laugh with Whoopi responding, “Okay, if they fit three, no two COVID butts, we’ll be fine.”

“When you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don’t like them, give them to me,” Corcoran, the 72-year-old real estate mogul, interjected. “I’m gonna make two pairs!”

Whoopi did not comment as the audience could be heard booing in the background and appeared to respond, “what’s the matter?”

“Whoopi, let me just tell you something,” Navarra jumped in. “Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV,” as she pointed to Corcoran’s dress.

A short time later, Barbara posted a video on Twitter apologizing to her “old friend.”

WATCH:

“I just came back from ‘The View’ and saw my old friend, Whoopi,” Corcoran shared. “As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor and I’ve known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny.”

“For anyone I may have offended unintentionally, I just want to say I really am very sorry,” she added.