Entertainment

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Bill Maher Says Liberals Now Have A ‘Crazy Section,’ Urban Meyer’s Daughter Addresses The Lap Dance Video, 85% Of P5 Athletic Directors Say They Wouldn’t Hire Him, The Bears Name Justin Fields The Permanent Starting Quarterback, Ed Orgeron’s Heat Is Heating Up, Terrelle Pryor Gets Arrested And Tyson Fury Guarantees A Knockout Against Deontay Wilder

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Bill Maher gaining more and more conservative fans, Urban Meyer addresses her dad’s lap dance video, 85% of P5 ADs say they wouldn’t hire Meyer, Justin Fields is officially the starting quarterback of the Bears the rest of the way, Ed Orgeron’s job at LSU appears to be in serious trouble, Terrelle Pryor has been arrested and Tyson Fury guarantees that he’s going to knock out Deontay Wilder during their Saturday night fight.

Let’s jump in!

TOPICS:

Thanks for tuning in for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back Saturday for our college football special!