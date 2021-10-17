ESPN Star Allison Williams Is Leaving The Company Because Of The Vaccine Mandate

Allison Williams is leaving ESPN.

Williams previously announced that she was taking time away from reporting from live sporting events because she didn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine while also attempting to have a child, and she'll now leave the company for good.

This will be the first fall in the last 15 years I won’t be on the sidelines for College Football.

My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision. pic.twitter.com/np5V3gdrfW — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) September 9, 2021

In an Instagram video, Williams explained that her attempt to get an exemption was denied and that means she has to leave.

“Whether you agree or disagree with me, thanks for listening. I will not echo or harbor the hostility that some may feel toward my decision. Doing everything I can to move forward and stay positive,” Williams captioned the video in part.

She also stated, “I’m so morally and ethically not aligned with this.” You can watch her full comments below.

Obviously, everyone has to make their own decisions, and Williams has made her. Her exemption request was denied and she had until October 22 to get vaccinated, according to Sporting News.

Instead, she’s chosen to leave ESPN as she attempts to grow her family. No matter your opinion on the issue, she’s clearly taking a stand for what she believes is correct.

I also don’t think this is the end of the road when it comes to people leaving their jobs over the vaccine. Look no further than Kyrie Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets star is risking losing millions and millions of dollars because he doesn’t want to get vaccinated.

NBA star Kyrie Irving has been banned from all activities until he gets the vaccine, and he stands to lose $35 million if he holds out. She he be applauded or criticized for his decision? pic.twitter.com/KnWVwrNAOy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

