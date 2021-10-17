Editorial

REPORT: LSU And Ed Orgeron Reach Separation Agreement

Oct 9, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ed Orgeron is reportedly out at LSU.

According to Ross Dellenger, Coach O and the Tigers have reached a separation agreement, and he won’t return once the season is finished. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It is expected that Coach O will be allowed to finish out the year.

We all knew Orgeron was on the hot seat, but I don’t think anyone realized things were this bad. The Tigers just earned a monster win over Florida.

Instead of celebrating the victory, Orgeron is going to be packing his bags no later than the end of the season.

He went from winning the national title two seasons ago to being shown the exit by the end of 2021. College football is a hell of a sport.

Where do the Tigers go from here? I don’t know, but I’m 100% sure they will target some big names. LSU has unlimited resources and they’ll use them to land a major guy.

As for Orgeron, he’s likely going to be a coordinator somewhere or just retire. What an unreal fall from where he was a couple seasons ago.