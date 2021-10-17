REPORT: LSU And Ed Orgeron Reach Separation Agreement

Ed Orgeron is reportedly out at LSU.

According to Ross Dellenger, Coach O and the Tigers have reached a separation agreement, and he won’t return once the season is finished. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It is expected that Coach O will be allowed to finish out the year.

#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport – coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

Orgeron is 49-17 at #LSU but is 9-8 since the championship. However, this goes beyond on-field results. A strained relationship between coach & administration – rooted in team management & public/private behavior – has warped into an untenable situation, distrust & outbursts. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

We all knew Orgeron was on the hot seat, but I don’t think anyone realized things were this bad. The Tigers just earned a monster win over Florida.

Instead of celebrating the victory, Orgeron is going to be packing his bags no later than the end of the season.

Will LSU Fire Ed Orgeron? His future looks very bleak and I say that as some who LOVES everything about Coach O. Prepare for a coaching search soon… pic.twitter.com/53svsi2gCW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 7, 2021

He went from winning the national title two seasons ago to being shown the exit by the end of 2021. College football is a hell of a sport.

Where do the Tigers go from here? I don’t know, but I’m 100% sure they will target some big names. LSU has unlimited resources and they’ll use them to land a major guy.

As for Orgeron, he’s likely going to be a coordinator somewhere or just retire. What an unreal fall from where he was a couple seasons ago.