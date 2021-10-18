George Takei Laughing His A** Off At All These Gay Jokes Is Really Something Given His Pearl-Clutching About Chappelle

Actor George Takei laughed at a whole host of raunchy gay jokes in a throwback clip, and it is really something, given his pearl-clutching over comedian Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ comments.

In a clip posted on YouTube from Gilbert Gottfried's roast of Takei at the Friars Club from 2016, Godfrey made several especially gnarly jokes about gays. The comedian appeared to say "fag" or "faggot" a total of 16 times in the span of ten minutes while the "Star Trek" star appeared to love all of it.

WATCH:

"And you know about being an old faggot," Godfrey said to Takei, before making a raunchy joke about three "fags" in a hot tub, a big blob of semen and farting.

There was one about a "fag" going to a doctor and the doctor who looked up his backside and finds a bouquet of flowers.

“And he says, ‘I don’t know where these came from,'” Godfrey shared. “And the guy goes ‘why don’t you read the card?'”

At this point, George is laughing very hard, before the comedian made another joke involving a guy going to a doctor, getting a pair of eyeglasses shoved up his “ass” and being able to see out of his backside.

Godfrey admitted he didn’t get the logic of the joke and asked “what if you get fucked up the ass a lot” could a person then “see out of their ass?”

“What do you call a Jewish faggot,” the comedian added. “A Heblew.”

Takei laughed hard at one of the jokes that involved four gay men finding a seat on an upside down barstool. Another one involved the comedian asking, “How do you know you’re at a gay picnic? All the hotdogs taste like shit.” It was at this point, Takei was open-jawed and chuckling loudly.

This stands in stark contrast to his reaction to Chappelle’s latest Netflix stand-up special titled “The Closer,” in which the 48-year-old comedian said he basically agreed with author J.K. Rowling that “gender is a fact” and he talked about attacks he’s received from the LGBTQ community calling him “transphobic”.

Following the backlash against Chappelle, Takei tweeted about Dave’s comments and Netflix announcing it wouldn’t be removing his show from the streaming site because it didn’t cross the site’s line of of inciting “hate or violence.”

“If Dave Chappelle had so blatantly attacked another minority group, such as Asians, Muslims, or Jews, would Netflix have so readily stood by his artistic freedom?” the sci-fi actor wrote.

“It’s hard not to feel like trans people are considered fair game in today’s America,” he added. “This is why we must speak out.”