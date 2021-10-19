REVIEW: Season Three Of ‘Succession’ Is Off To An Awesome Start

“Succession” is off to a bang to start season three.

After two years without a new episode because of the coronavirus pandemic, the hit HBO show returned this past Sunday to start the third season, and I loved it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I didn’t watch “Succession” when it originally aired, but I’ve been cruising through it the past couple weeks. I finished season two while flying back to Wisconsin for a wedding, and I was ready to roll for the start of season three!

Well, it didn’t disappoint. Logan and Kendall are engaged in an all-out war for the soul of Waystar RoyCo after the latter refused to take the fall for the cruise coverups.

Season two ended in dramatic fashion, and season three picked up literally right where it left off. Kendall is scrambling to form battle plans to unseat his father and the fractures within the family continue to grow worse.

While I don’t want to ruin the whole episode, I do love the fact Logan has more or less fled to avoid prosecution. There was a similar storyline briefly pondered in “Billions.”

Do billionaires really just consider fleeing the country whenever they might face prison time? What a life to live!

Anyways, I can’t recommend jumping into “Succession” if you haven’t already. It’s a great show, and I’m damn happy season three is underway.

I can’t wait to see where we go from here.