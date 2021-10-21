‘The Sweetest Thing’: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares 15-Year-Old Son’s Response To Goop Sex Toys

Gwyneth Paltrow shared Thursday what she called the “sweetest thing” her 15-year-old son had told her in response to the actress’ company selling sex toys.

During the 49-year-old actress’ appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show, the “Iron Man” star said her son Moses admitted at first to be “really embarrassed” about Goop selling vibrators but later changed his mind. (RELATED: Glenn Close Throws Shade At Gwyneth Paltrow Over 1999 Oscars Win For Best Actress)

“Can I tell you the sweetest thing?” Paltrow shared. “This really happened. A few months ago, out of nowhere, he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators. And then I realized no, this is great — you’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something, and that’s great.” (RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Her ‘Sex Life’ Since Moving In With Husband Brad Falchuk)

“You’re a feminist,'” she added of what her son said. “I was like, ‘Thank you, my dear!’ It was so cute.”

“The Avengers” star said her son is “likely still embarrassed” by the vibrators, but said, “at least he’s putting a good spin on it!”

“I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it,” Gwyneth shared in another segment. “I try to just be curious.”

“And teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex ever, so I sort of follow their lead, and luckily in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds-and-the-bees parts, and then I am there for any questions,” she added. “But the questions are pretty minimal.”

Paltrow is married to television writer and executive producer Brad Falchuk. She is a mom to 15-year-old son Moses and 17-year-old daughter Apple from a previous marriage.