‘He Certainly Doesn’t Speak For Me’: Meghan McCain Tells Media To Stop Treating Lindsey Graham Like The McCain ‘Expert’

Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain hit back at Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham after he disputed a claim made in her new memoir, “Bad Republican.”

“Lindsey Graham may consider himself a member of my family, but he is not and hasn’t been for a very long time,” McCain tweeted early Wednesday. “He certainly doesn’t speak for me or my life experiences. Full stop. The media should stop treating him like he is an expert on anything McCain related.” (RELATED: ‘Thanks For The Publicity Boomer’: Meghan McCain Hits Back At Trump Statement Calling Her ‘Lowlife’ And ‘Bully’)

McCain appeared to be responding to Graham’s comments about former First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and their appearance at the funeral for her father, the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain.

“I saw Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sitting toward the back. As far as I knew, they had not been invited by the family, but they showed up anyway … It never even crossed my mind that they would come. Why would you go to something like that? It seemed audacious even for them. When I saw them, I thought, ‘I hope that this is the most uncomfortable moment of your entire life,'” McCain wrote in he memoir, but Graham appeared to dispute her description of the situation.

The South Carolina senator told The Washington Post that while he understood their presence had been upsetting to Meghan, “I know what happened and nobody showed up uninvited.”

“I love Meghan McCain and I understand how stressful all this has been for her and those who attack her dad will never be forgiven by her,” Graham continued.

Cindy McCain, the late senator’s widow, said in her own memoir that she had approved the list including Trump and Kushner, although she also added that she was not sure why they wanted to be there.

“John always taught me that it takes more energy to be mad than to simply move on,” Cindy wrote. “I don’t know exactly why Ivanka and Jared wanted to be there. But I am hoping that they came for the reason I would think — that they mourned the loss of my husband.”

Meghan McCain made it clear that she was still angry about their presence during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” saying, “They should never have come, they had no business being there, I remember seeing them and seeing her specifically. They had no God damn business being there and it’s something that still angers me, clearly.”

McCain has referred to her animosity toward former President Donald Trump and his family as “a blood feud.”