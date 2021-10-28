Editorial

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Says Congress Has ‘Tools’ To ‘Compel’ The NFL To Hand Over Washington Investigation Documents

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wants the NFL to understand Congress expects the league to hand over documents from the Washington investigation.

The NFL recently concluded its investigation into the work environment of the Washington Football Team, but the only person to publicly go down as Jon Gruden after his emails leaked. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Roger Goodell has vowed to not release documents related to the investigation, but the House Oversight Committee has demanded to see what was found. If the NFL doesn’t comply, it sounds like things might escalate.

“Obviously, I hope they also understand we have tools at our disposal to compel the production of documents as well as live testimony,” Krishnamoorthi, who is a Democrat from Illinois, told Adam Longo when discussing the NFL’s investigation.

You can watch his full comments below.

This shouldn’t be a right or left issue. It shouldn’t be an issue that is about Republicans or Democrats. It should be about getting to the bottom of what happened with the WTF and Gruden’s emails.

How is it possible that the NFL possessed 650,000 emails and only Gruden’s appeared to strategically leak to ruin his career?

Raiders owner Mark Davis wants some transparency and I stand with him 100%. It sounds like Congress does as well.

Our elected officials might have different motives, but everyone should be motivated to find out what Goodell might be hiding.

We’ll see whether or not the NFL complies, but we need to get to the bottom of what has gone on with this investigation. That much is for sure.