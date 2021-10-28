Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Says Congress Has ‘Tools’ To ‘Compel’ The NFL To Hand Over Washington Investigation Documents

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wants the NFL to understand Congress expects the league to hand over documents from the Washington investigation.

The NFL recently concluded its investigation into the work environment of the Washington Football Team, but the only person to publicly go down as Jon Gruden after his emails leaked. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Roger Goodell has vowed to not release documents related to the investigation, but the House Oversight Committee has demanded to see what was found. If the NFL doesn’t comply, it sounds like things might escalate.

The Oversight Committee is asking the NFL to produce all documents, communications, reports or findings in connection with the WFT investigation by Nov. 4: “We hope and trust the NFL shares the Committee’s goal of protecting American workers from harassment and discrimination.” — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) October 21, 2021

“Obviously, I hope they also understand we have tools at our disposal to compel the production of documents as well as live testimony,” Krishnamoorthi, who is a Democrat from Illinois, told Adam Longo when discussing the NFL’s investigation.

You can watch his full comments below.

The NFL has until next Thursday to turn over documents and details to the House Oversight Committee. @CongressmanRaja tells me what happens if they do not comply.

More of my exclusive interview with Rep Krishnamoorthi on @wusa9 6pm. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/4NL05l9H1K — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 27, 2021

This shouldn’t be a right or left issue. It shouldn’t be an issue that is about Republicans or Democrats. It should be about getting to the bottom of what happened with the WTF and Gruden’s emails.

How is it possible that the NFL possessed 650,000 emails and only Gruden’s appeared to strategically leak to ruin his career?

Raiders’ owner Mark Davis told reporters today that he would like the NFL to provide a written report of its findings on its investigation of the culture of the Washington Football Team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2021

Raiders owner Mark Davis wants some transparency and I stand with him 100%. It sounds like Congress does as well.

Our elected officials might have different motives, but everyone should be motivated to find out what Goodell might be hiding.

Jon Gruden was deliberately targeted and destroyed with strategically leaked emails. Yet, the NFL is hiding 650,000 other emails. Why was only Gruden targeted? Will there be an investigation? My guess is Roger Goodell continues to rule like a dictator. pic.twitter.com/wK7WWIUWNE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

We’ll see whether or not the NFL complies, but we need to get to the bottom of what has gone on with this investigation. That much is for sure.