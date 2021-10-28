Keanu Reeves Gives Brand New $10,000 Rolexes To ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Stunt Crew After Movie Wraps

Keanu Reeves proved he’s the greatest leading man in Hollywood after giving brand new $10,000 Rolexes to members of his stunt crew for “John Wick: Chapter 4” after the film wrapped.

The 57-year-old actor gave out four custom Rolex Submariners to stuntmen Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang while dining at Paris’ Bistrot Paul Bert, Maxim magazine reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie Looks Like A Real Mind-Bender. Watch The Trippy Trailer)

In one of the posts, we see a close up of the watch with a message on the screen that read, “Best wrap gift ever,” the outlet noted. “Got that new new. thank you bro.” (RELATED: REPORT: Keanu Reeves Is Coming Back For The 5th Installment Of In The ‘John Wick’ Franchise)

One from Marinas read, “The John Wick Five – Jeremy – Thank You – Keanu,” as well as the inscription “JW4 2021.”

The 2020 Rolex Submariners are truly amazing watches featuring an Oystersteel case and bracelet, black unidirectional Cerachrom bezel and color-matched dial, and Rolex’s cyclops magnifying lens with a power reserve of 70 hours, according to Robb Report.

The action-filled movies, led by Reeves as the relentless assassin, have done amazing at the box office, with the three movies bringing in more than $579 million worldwide.

The original film was supposed to be called “Scorn,” per The Independent, but Keanu kept referring to the movie as “John Wick” and it stuck.