Fans Hang ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banner During Game 2 Of The World Series

Fans hung a huge “Let’s Go Brandon” banner Wednesday night during the World Series.

In an Instagram photo shared by Old Row, fans hung a banner with the popular anti-Joe Biden saying, and it was at least 15 seats long. The saying became popular after a reporter claimed NASCAR fans were saying it instead of “F**k Joe Biden.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the photo below.

As I’ve said too many times to count, the “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” signs and chants aren’t going away.

In fact, I’d be willing to bet a lot that they’re going to only increase as more time passes.

The biggest question at this point is why is the media doing everything possible to ignore the movement. You don’t see it getting nearly as much coverage as it should be.

We all know that if there were anti-Trump banners and chants at sporting events around the clock, it’d be getting wall-to-wall coverage.

Instead, I’m one of the few people talking about it, and it’s crickets from just about everyone else.

Game three is Friday night, and I won’t be surprised at all if we see more stuff like this. Fans are pushing back and they’re doing it in a very vocal way.