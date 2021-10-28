Nick Saban On His Coaching Future: ‘I’ve Got 10 More Years’

Don’t expect Alabama coach Nick Saban to retire in the near future.

The seven-time national champion turns 70 this Sunday, but that doesn’t mean he’s thinking about hanging up his whistle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Charlie Potter, Saban was asked Wednesday about his previous stance that he didn’t want to coach to 80, and the legendary coach replied with, “I’ve got 10 more years, man.”

Question to Nick Saban on the SEC teleconference: “When you were at LSU, Lou Saban got a job when he was 80 years old, he was still coaching. I remember you saying at the time that you didn’t think you could coach that long.” A laughing Nick Saban: “I’ve got 10 more years, man.” — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) October 27, 2021

Below is a live look at the rest of the SEC upon hearing that Saban plans on sticking around for another decade.

If you’re an opposing coach, you simply have to hate this remark from Saban. You have to hate it. The man has won seven national titles, and six of those have come since he took the job in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide show no signs of slowing down and Saban is now saying he plans on sticking around for another decade.

Yeah, that’s going to be a problem for everyone not wearing crimson red and white.

Nick Saban’s rant about believing the hype and bad practices after beating Miami. pic.twitter.com/yrDX6G3Rfq — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 8, 2021

Now, if you’re an Alabama fan, this is music to your ears. If you’re an Alabama fan, you might as well pop a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

The greatest coach in college football history plans on sticking around!

Nick Saban is the greatest football coach ever because he pushes everyone on a daily basis and refuses to tolerate excuses. In 2021, that’s a VERY rare trait. We could use more guys like Saban. pic.twitter.com/9hfU7e3vGc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

Let us know in the comments how many national titles Saban will win over the course of the coming decade!