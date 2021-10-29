REPORT: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Break Up Following Allegations He Struck Her Mother

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly broken up after reports surfaced the One Direction member allegedly struck the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Several sources with knowledge said the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model and Malik have reportedly decided to go their own ways, People magazine reported Friday. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together)

“They are not together right now,” a friend of the Hadid family reportedly shared. “They are both good parents though. They co-parent.” (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Issues Plea To Paparazzi, Fans To Respect Baby Daughter’s Privacy)

“Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi,” the friend added. “She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

Shortly after reports surfaced about the alleged dispute involving the supermodel’s mom and Zayn, Gigi released a statement through her representative about being focused on the couple’s 13-month-old daughter.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai,” the rep told the outlet. “She asks for privacy during this time.”

Malik also released his own statement and said he “adamantly denied” accusations he allegedly struck Yolanda.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid,” Zayn shared. “And for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

E! News has since reported that the One Direction singer allegedly plead no contest to four counts of harassment for allegedly harassing both Gigi and her mother, according to documents recently filed in Pennsylvania court, obtained by the outlet.

A police report also obtained by the outlet alleged Zayn reportedly acted with “intent to harass, annoy or alarm” both Yolanda and the supermodel and that he “communicated lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words, to wit.” The report also said Malik allegedly “grabbed and shoved” Yolanda “into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.”

The supermodel made headlines in early 2020 when she confirmed she and Zayn were expecting their first child together. The couple had rekindled their relationship in 2020 after splitting in January 2019. The two first started dating in November 2015, before splitting up in 2018. They got back together only to break up the following January.