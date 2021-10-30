Southwest Airlines Pilot Says ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ To Passengers Over Intercom

A Southwest Airlines flight from Houston, Texas to Albuquerque, New Mexico took passengers by surprise Friday when the pilot allegedly ended his pilot’s address with the popular “Let’s Go, Brandon” chant.

The pilot said the phrase over the intercom system and passengers audibly gasped, according to the Associated Press, which allegedly had a reporter aboard the flight.

TFW you’re trying to go on vacation and then the pilot says the very thing you’re working on over the loud speaker and you have to try to get him comment but then almost get removed from plane. https://t.co/xZI5FtLzJB — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

The “Let’s Go, Brandon” chant became an overnight sensation when NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast tried to cover up the crowd chanting “F**k Joe Biden” at a NASCAR event in Alabama by suggesting that the crowd was cheering on NASCAR driver Brandon Brown. (RELATED: White House Strategy On ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Is To Aggressively Pretend It’s Not Happening)

Southwest Airlines released a statement in response to the incident, saying the airline “takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, and respectful environment” and that “behavior from any individual that is divisive or offensive is not condoned,” the AP reported.

“A portion of the U.S. was already angry well before the Brandon moment,” the AP reported. “F**ck Joe Biden” chants began erupting at events across the country in September. This could be a result of a variety of things such as the situation in Afghanistan, gas and food prices or vaccine mandates.

As the popularity of “Let’s Go, Brandon” rises, President Joe Biden’s approval rating hits record lows.