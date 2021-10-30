The Braves Beating The Astros In Game Three Of The World Series Gets Bad TV Ratings

The Braves beating the Astros 2-0 Friday night didn’t get amazing TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Braves winning game three of the World Series over the Astros averaged 9.37 million viewers on Fox.

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

While averaging 9.37 million viewers would be great for a regular TV show, it’s far from great for one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The World Series has been getting lackluster ratings since game one, and things don’t appear to be improving much at all.

I truly don’t understand why the ratings aren’t higher. Regular season NFL games are hitting north of ten million in the early data, and the World Series, which should be a bigger deal, can’t even hit that mark.

That’s a bad sign for the league!

We’ll see if the ratings improve at all for game four Saturday night, but I don’t think they will!