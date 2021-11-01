‘I Didn’t Know Desperation Had A White Shirt’: Harris Faulkner Mocks Lincoln Project’s Tiki Torches For Youngkin Hoax

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner mocked the Lincoln Project’s weekend hoax attempting to tie Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to white nationslists.

Faulkner and Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt discussed the hoax — featuring five activists dressed to invoke the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally who claimed they were attending an event in support of Youngkin. (RELATED: Lincoln Project Admits It Got Five Dejected Looking 20 Somethings To Dress Up Like Neo Nazis At A Youngkin Event)

WATCH:

“It’s do-or-die for the Democrat, Terry McAuliffe,” Faulkner began, noting that many were holding up Tuesday’s election as a bellwether for both the 2022 midterm elections and even the 2024 presidential race.

“Both candidates are making the final pitches to voters today but not before some last-minute controversy. The anti-Trump Lincoln Project sent a group of actors to pose as a white supremacists with tiki torches at a Youngkin event in Charlottesville, Virginia. Lincoln project cofounder Stuart Stevens actually defended doing so,” Faulkner continued. “He said, ‘That’s how you play hardball.’ But even the McAuliffe campaign had to distance itself from this stinky stunt. Charlie, I didn’t know that desperation had a white shirt and some navy pants. I didn’t know!”

“And a tiki torch, oh, my goodness,” Hurt added, noting that the McAuliffe campaign had waited until the photos had circulated for a time before distancing themselves from the hoax. “In fact the campaign was the first to promote it, trying to get everybody to do stories about it.”

“We have seen nasty politics for a long time. I don’t ever remember anything this disgusting. For a long time conservatives and Republicans have complained that Democrats are willing to racialize absolutely anything in order to score political points and it really is a really, really disgusting and divisive tactic,” Hurt continued. “But this proves that they are willing to go so far as to plan a false flag operation at a Republican event in order to divide people and racialize absolutely everything at a time when we meet as a country need to come together, we have serious problems and need to fix those problems and we have serious problems and we need serious people willing to address them with honesty and integrity, not this disgusting business.”

Virginia’s election has heated up in recent weeks as education and parents’ roles in determining what should or should not be taught in public schools have become the focus of the campaign.