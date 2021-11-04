EXCLUSIVE: Cole Hauser Previews ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Promises Lots Of Violence

Cole Hauser is very excited about the revenge storylines in “Yellowstone” season 4.

I sat down with Hauser, who plays Rip on the hit show, ahead of season four dropping this Sunday, and he didn’t disappoint at all when we dived into the gritty details of what to expect. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Specifically, I asked about the revenge storylines and he told me, “We like that kind of stuff. We go deep when we do it. [Taylor Sheridan] is always coming up with creative ways to kill, and I really enjoy doing it.”

You can watch the full interview below.

For those of you who haven’t already watched “Yellowstone,” I suggest you get caught up as quickly as possible.

Trust me when I say that you don’t want to miss the start of season four this Sunday. It’s going to be absolutely electric.

And make sure to check back for my interview with Kelsey Asbille. I can promise you that it’s just as great as this one!