Jennifer Garner’s Diamond Ring Sparks Engagement Rumors With John Miller

Superstar Jennifer Garner has sparked engagement rumors after she flashed a diamond ring during a recent Instagram Live show.

The 49-year-old actress has been dating boyfriend John Miller since October 2018 and now headlines have surfaced the two could be making things official, Page Six reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner Says She’s Slowing ‘Things Down’ With New Beau)

It happened when the “Alias” star was talking to her “13 Going On 30” co-star Judy Greer on the “Teetotaling with JG & JG: A conversation with @missjudygreer on the pros and cons of being sober-ish,” the outlet noted.

In the clip, the ladies are chatting and the “Elektra” star sipped a cup of tea and flashed the ring.

Miller, the CEO of the CaliBurger chain, and Garner first made headlines that they were reportedly an item one month after finalizing her divorce from actor Ben Affleck. (RELATED: Ben Affleck Breaks Silence For First Time Since Entering Rehab)

The two have reportedly been going strong since they got back together in April 2021 after a reported brief split during the pandemic in August 2020.

The “Daredevil” star and the “Justice League” star tied the knot in 2005 and were married for 10 years before the two separated. Garner and Affleck share three kids together, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Sam.