Kanye West Flames Cancel Culture, Answers If He’s Still Wearing ‘MAGA’ Hats And Smokes A Fat Joint All In One Interview

Kanye West talked on Thursday night about cancel culture while making it clear he’s still wearing the red “Make America Great Again” hat, even in 2021. He also ripped a joint.

West opened up about his experience running for the President of the United States in 2020, saying that John Legend and Big Sean “got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed [their] life,” during the rapper‘s appearance on the “Drink Champs” show. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

“And that’s some sellout shit,” he added. “I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologizes. I ain’t saying they going to change. But n***as are scared.” (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

It starts at the 11:04 minute mark.

The host then asked if the superstar rapper was still wearing the red “MAGA” hat made popular during former President Donald Trump’s presidency. The full clip can be seen here at the 1:09:49 minute mark.

“I’ve still got a red hat on today, I’ll let y’all know that,” West explained. “I might not got it on [at the moment] but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”

West then slammed those who called him out over working with DaBaby following rapper’s NSFW rant about gays, women and AIDS and singer Marilyn Manson after he was accused of sexual assault allegations. Manson’s denied the charges.

“All the #Me Too—like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel us all,” Ye explained.

“They’ll hit you with like accusations of somebody who you was with 10 years ago,” he added. “And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will—that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is ‘1984’ mind-control we’re in.”