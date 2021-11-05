REVIEW: ‘Squid Game’ Is An Incredible Series

I finally finished “Squid Game,” and it was absolutely outstanding.

The hype around "Squid Game" has been unreal ever since it dropped on Netflix, and I was super excited to check it out.

Well, trust me when I say, folks, that it didn’t disappoint at all.

The premise of the show is pretty simple. Hundreds of people deep in debt are rounded up and made to play children’s games for a massive cash prize.

The only catch? If you lose these children’s games, then you die!

Sound like a crazy situation? I can promise you that’s way crazier than you could ever imagine. It’s one of the most insane series I’ve ever seen.

I won’t spoil the ending for you, but I can promise that you’ll never see the ending coming. Unless someone told you the ending, there is zero shot you see it coming.

Anyone who claims they saw it coming is a liar, and it’s that simple.

Now, is the series insanely graphic? Yes. Don’t watch it if you have a weak stomach. It’s very bloody and difficult to sit through at times.

However, that in no way diminishes the quality of “Squid Game.”

Do yourself a huge favor and watch it ASAP. You’re going to absolutely love it. I can promise you that much.