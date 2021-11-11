Carson Wentz Won’t Skip The Colts/Jaguars Game For The Birth Of His Child, Says Wife Is Okay With The Decision

Carson Wentz won’t be skipping the Colts/Jaguars game for the birth of his child.

According to Taylor Tannebaum, the starting quarterback of the Colts is expecting the birth of his second child at any moment. If it happens Sunday, he’ll be sticking with his team and head to the hospital afterwards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How does his wife feel about that? She’s apparently all for it!

#Colts QB Carson Wentz and his wife are expecting baby No. 2 any day now. I asked him about balancing baby on the way & prepping for the Jaguars. He told his wife if she’s born on Sunday, he’s still playing. He’ll head to the hospital after. Wife is on board. She’s a real one! — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 10, 2021

This is a bold decision from Wentz, but after all, fortune favors the bold. Look, you can have kids all the time.

You only get 17 regular season NFL games and the Colts are fighting for their lives right now. Clearly, his wife understands the stakes because she gave him the green light to sling some passes over being at the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts)

A few years ago, we got into a huge debate about whether or not a guy playing in the Super Bowl should skip it for his wife giving birth.

I was firmly in the camp that said he 100% should not skip the Super Bowl. Most of the office agreed, but some people thought a player should absolutely skip the Super Bowl for the birth of their kid.

Again, you can have kids over the course of years. You might never play in the Super Bowl again! So, I totally understand Wentz’s mindset.

Colts QB Carson Wentz says his wife is due with their second child any day now. “I could get a call at any time,” he said. However, Wentz says if it comes down to a conflict between Sunday’s game, “I’m playing.” He and his wife have already had the discussion, he said. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 10, 2021

Let us know in the comments if you think there’s ever a reason for a player to skip the birth of his child.