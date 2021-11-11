Editorial

Carson Wentz Won’t Skip The Colts/Jaguars Game For The Birth Of His Child, Says Wife Is Okay With The Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up during pre game prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Carson Wentz won’t be skipping the Colts/Jaguars game for the birth of his child.

According to Taylor Tannebaum, the starting quarterback of the Colts is expecting the birth of his second child at any moment. If it happens Sunday, he’ll be sticking with his team and head to the hospital afterwards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How does his wife feel about that? She’s apparently all for it!

This is a bold decision from Wentz, but after all, fortune favors the bold. Look, you can have kids all the time.

You only get 17 regular season NFL games and the Colts are fighting for their lives right now. Clearly, his wife understands the stakes because she gave him the green light to sling some passes over being at the hospital.

 

A few years ago, we got into a huge debate about whether or not a guy playing in the Super Bowl should skip it for his wife giving birth.

I was firmly in the camp that said he 100% should not skip the Super Bowl. Most of the office agreed, but some people thought a player should absolutely skip the Super Bowl for the birth of their kid.

Again, you can have kids over the course of years. You might never play in the Super Bowl again! So, I totally understand Wentz’s mindset.

Let us know in the comments if you think there’s ever a reason for a player to skip the birth of his child.