HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses To Providence 63-58

Wisconsin dropped our game to Providence 63-58 Monday night.

The Friars represented our first real test of the season, and with Johnny Davis not playing because of an injury, the Badgers lost by five.

Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl did what they could to will the Badgers to a win as they combined for a staggering 41 points, but their efforts simply weren’t enough.

The rest of the starting lineup combined for an abysmal 11 points, and we’re not going to be anyone with a pulse when 60% of our starters score a grand total of 11 points.

That’s simply not going to get the job done.

As I’ve said all along, there are going to be some serious growing pains this season with how young our team is.

Monday night was a prime example of growing pains. The older guys played their tails off and the younger guys struggled mightily.

Add in the fact Johnny Davis didn’t play and I can’t say I’m surprised that we lost.

Now, we gear up for Texas A&M next week in Hawaii. Let’s get to work.