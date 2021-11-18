REPORT: Antonio Brown’s Former Chef Claims The WR Obtained A Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card

Antonio Brown’s former chef has accused the NFL receiver of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers receiver allegedly asked his chef Steven Ruiz in early July if he could get him a fake J&J vaccine card in order to avoid the league’s strict protocols for unvaccinated players. If he could, AB would pay him $500. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Ruiz claims he never got him the fake card, but when seeing the NFL player a few weeks later, Brown showed him fake vaccine cards he had gotten for him and his girlfriend.

EXCLUSIVE: Bucs receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols, according to his former live-in chef. Read @NFLSTROUD‘s report: https://t.co/OR91PjPsSk pic.twitter.com/jMIECaFqTP — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) November 18, 2021

To make matters more interesting, Brown’s lawyer told the publication AB is vaccinated and stated, “Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine. Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl. One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country’s vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip.”

News: #Bucs WR Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols, according to his former live-in chef.https://t.co/z6FlPHoAy2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 18, 2021

As I’ve said for a long time, I don’t think it’s the public’s business who is and isn’t vaccinated when it comes to the world of sports.

When Aaron Rodgers was getting dragged, I said the situation was an overreaction.

Joe Rogan has come to Aaron Rodgers’ defense as the media continues to tear him to shreds. This nonsense against Rodgers needs to end. Stop behaving like he masterminded 9/11 and the Kennedy assassination. His vaccination status isn’t your business. pic.twitter.com/ul6c7StRlq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

You know who doesn’t share that opinion? The NFL. If it’s proven that AB had a fake vaccine card in order to avoid protocols, he’s going to be in huge trouble with the league.

Rodgers never really broke protocols behind the scenes as far as we know, and he still got fined. The NFL could easily suspend Brown if it’s proven true.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

We’ll have to wait to see what the NFL determines, but if it’s proven that Brown was faking it this whole time, the punishment might be huge.