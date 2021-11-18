Editorial

REPORT: Antonio Brown’s Former Chef Claims The WR Obtained A Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Antonio Brown’s former chef has accused the NFL receiver of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers receiver allegedly asked his chef Steven Ruiz in early July if he could get him a fake J&J vaccine card in order to avoid the league’s strict protocols for unvaccinated players. If he could, AB would pay him $500.  (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Ruiz claims he never got him the fake card, but when seeing the NFL player a few weeks later, Brown showed him fake vaccine cards he had gotten for him and his girlfriend.

To make matters more interesting, Brown’s lawyer told the publication AB is vaccinated and stated, “Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine. Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl. One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country’s vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip.”

As I’ve said for a long time, I don’t think it’s the public’s business who is and isn’t vaccinated when it comes to the world of sports.

When Aaron Rodgers was getting dragged, I said the situation was an overreaction.

You know who doesn’t share that opinion? The NFL. If it’s proven that AB had a fake vaccine card in order to avoid protocols, he’s going to be in huge trouble with the league.

Rodgers never really broke protocols behind the scenes as far as we know, and he still got fined. The NFL could easily suspend Brown if it’s proven true.

We’ll have to wait to see what the NFL determines, but if it’s proven that Brown was faking it this whole time, the punishment might be huge.