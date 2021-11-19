REPORT: Fauci Spotted Maskless At Elite DC Media Party

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was reportedly spotted maskless at a book party in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night.

Fauci was seen putting his mask on and taking it off depending on who he was around at a book party for ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, Politico reported.

In Playbook: Fauci out at a party at Cafe Milano maskless, prompting Sally Quinn to ask why he was so “ambivalent” https://t.co/fsjwYcU7xS pic.twitter.com/CMOtPqqshb — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) November 19, 2021

Author Sally Quinn reportedly asked Fauci why his mask was in his hand and not on his face. “I said, ‘You seem pretty ambivalent about your mask’ because no one else was wearing one,” Quinn told Politico. “He said, ‘I just decided that if anyone came up that I didn’t know, I would put my mask on.’”

“He was being safe,” said Quinn. “He knew everyone was vaccinated. If it was someone we knew, he would trust them, and if it was somebody else, he didn’t.”