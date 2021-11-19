Editorial

Antonio Brown Is Open To Getting A Booster Shot On Live TV To Prove He’s Vaccinated After Fake Vaccine Card Allegations

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after beating the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is willing to do a lot to prove he’s vaccinated.

Social media was set on fire late Thursday afternoon when the Tampa Bay Times published a piece claiming Brown’s former chef alleged the WR had obtained a fake coronavirus vaccine card. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Through his lawyer, Brown denied the allegations.

According to Jenna Laine, Brown’s lawyer Sean Burstyn told her, “If Antonio’s doctors and the guidelines require a booster shot, then at that time, he’ll be happy to do it live on TV and everyone can come watch.”

This story is truly turning into one of the weirdest stories of the season. I don’t care whether Brown is vaccinated or not, but the NFL is definitely going to care if he obtained a fake vaccine card to avoid league protocols.

He’s denied the allegation and is now apparently willing to get a booster shot on live TV. Imagine explaining to someone in 2019 that AB might have to go on TV and get a booster to prove his vaccination status.

People would have thought you were out of your mind. Yet, here we are!

At the end of the day, the NFL is going to have to get to the bottom of what happened and what’s the truth. Still, Brown getting a shot on live TV to prove his vaccination status is a wild scenario.