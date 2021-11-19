Antonio Brown Is Open To Getting A Booster Shot On Live TV To Prove He’s Vaccinated After Fake Vaccine Card Allegations

Antonio Brown is willing to do a lot to prove he’s vaccinated.

Social media was set on fire late Thursday afternoon when the Tampa Bay Times published a piece claiming Brown’s former chef alleged the WR had obtained a fake coronavirus vaccine card. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Through his lawyer, Brown denied the allegations.

EXCLUSIVE: Bucs receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols, according to his former live-in chef. Read @NFLSTROUD‘s report: https://t.co/OR91PjPsSk pic.twitter.com/jMIECaFqTP — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) November 18, 2021

According to Jenna Laine, Brown’s lawyer Sean Burstyn told her, “If Antonio’s doctors and the guidelines require a booster shot, then at that time, he’ll be happy to do it live on TV and everyone can come watch.”

Antonio Brown’s attorney Sean Burstyn, told me Brown is vaccinated and, “If Antonio’s doctors and the guidelines require a booster shot, then at that time, he’ll be happy to do it live on TV and everyone can come watch.” — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 19, 2021

This story is truly turning into one of the weirdest stories of the season. I don’t care whether Brown is vaccinated or not, but the NFL is definitely going to care if he obtained a fake vaccine card to avoid league protocols.

Spoke with Antonio Brown’s attorney Sean Burstyn, who maintains that Brown is, in fact, vaccinated. He said, “Be like Antonio brown and get the vaccine.” https://t.co/VogdCgFZ93 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2021

He’s denied the allegation and is now apparently willing to get a booster shot on live TV. Imagine explaining to someone in 2019 that AB might have to go on TV and get a booster to prove his vaccination status.

People would have thought you were out of your mind. Yet, here we are!

Antonio Brown Accused Of Obtaining A Fake Vaccine Card To Avoid The NFL’s Strict Protocols. The Details Are Wild https://t.co/ptLa5v3ILP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2021

At the end of the day, the NFL is going to have to get to the bottom of what happened and what’s the truth. Still, Brown getting a shot on live TV to prove his vaccination status is a wild scenario.