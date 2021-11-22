Man’s Obituary Suggests He Died Because ‘He’d Seen Enough’ Of Nebraska Football

Milton Andrew Munson Jr.’s obituary belongs in the hall of fame.

The man from Hastings, Nebraska passed away last week at the age of 73, and the fact his beloved Cornhuskers just couldn’t find a way to win apparently played a role. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation)

His obituary reads in part:

In lieu of flowers, please place an irresponsibly large wager on Nebraska beating Iowa. The grim reality of the Nebraska Cornhuskers finishing yet another season with a losing record proved to be too much to bear for Milton Andrew Munson, who decided he’d seen enough of this world during the team’s recent bye week. The Huskers may not have sent him into the afterlife with a victory but at least they didn’t lose. And sometimes, that’s the best you can hope for.

I love everything about this obituary. It sounds like Milton was a one hell of a great dude, but just couldn’t take watching Nebraska any longer.

So, during the bye week, he “decided he’d seen enough of this world.” If you don’t smile when you read something like that, then you probably don’t truly love sports.

Every once in awhile, we get a great sports obituary and they just hit the spot. I would say this is among the best I’ve ever seen.

Plus, Milton picked a good time to call it a wrap because Nebraska is now 3-8 after losing to Wisconsin this past weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

He got to go out during the bye week and as his obituary stated, sometimes, you can’t ask for much more.