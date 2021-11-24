Missouri Coach Coach Eli Drinkwitz Rips Dan Mullen, Says ‘If You Sow Jackass, You Reap Jackass’

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is clearly not a fan of Dan Mullen.

Mullen was fired by the Florida Gators after they lost this past weekend to the Tigers, and Drinkwitz doesn't feel much sympathy.

Florida Sends Shockwaves Through College Football With Head Coaching Decision. How Will Fans React? https://t.co/onj9mpCYIy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 21, 2021

“My father was a farmer, and there’s an old saying you reap what you sow. If you sow kindness, you reap kindness. If you sow jackass, you reap jackass,” Drinkwitz told the media Tuesday when discussing the Gators and former coach Dan Mullen, according to Matt Hayes.

#Mizzou coach @CoachDrinkwitz on @1010XL, explaining irony of beating #Gators & Mullen after last year’s near brawl: “My father was a farmer, and there’s an old saying you reap what you sow. If you sow kindness, you reap kindness. If you sow jackass, you reap jackass.” — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) November 23, 2021

Do we think Drinkwitz is going to miss Mullen in the SEC or not? I think it’s clear he wasn’t a fan and he played a major role in ending Mullen’s career.

For those of you who don’t know, Drinkwitz trolled Mullen after beating the Gators this past Saturday and he clearly still has a bone to pick.

After beating Missouri last year, Dan Mullen dressed up as Darth Vader during his postgame presser. One year later, Eliah Drinkwitz got his revenge. 🎥 @AndrewABC17pic.twitter.com/Q8Mic7ah7k — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 21, 2021

I don’t know much about how Mullen is viewed behind closed doors, but it’s crystal clear that Drinkwitz doesn’t think much of him in public.

If you’re willing to publicly criticize someone in this fashion and talk about them being a “jackass,” I can only imagine what you’d say in private.

Elijah Drinkwitz from the top rope. He is a fun coach to listen to. I hope he has a ton of success at Missouri. https://t.co/Fx3bzpOlLZ pic.twitter.com/zvbyvbQuWN — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) November 23, 2021

I love this energy from Drinkwitz and it’s just a reminder of what an awesome sport college football is.