Missouri Coach Coach Eli Drinkwitz Rips Dan Mullen, Says ‘If You Sow Jackass, You Reap Jackass’

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz talks with Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on field before the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is clearly not a fan of Dan Mullen.

Mullen was fired by the Florida Gators after they lost this past weekend to the Tigers, and Drinkwitz doesn’t feel much sympathy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“My father was a farmer, and there’s an old saying you reap what you sow. If you sow kindness, you reap kindness. If you sow jackass, you reap jackass,” Drinkwitz told the media Tuesday when discussing the Gators and former coach Dan Mullen, according to Matt Hayes.

Do we think Drinkwitz is going to miss Mullen in the SEC or not? I think it’s clear he wasn’t a fan and he played a major role in ending Mullen’s career.

For those of you who don’t know, Drinkwitz trolled Mullen after beating the Gators this past Saturday and he clearly still has a bone to pick.

I don’t know much about how Mullen is viewed behind closed doors, but it’s crystal clear that Drinkwitz doesn’t think much of him in public.

If you’re willing to publicly criticize someone in this fashion and talk about them being a “jackass,” I can only imagine what you’d say in private.

I love this energy from Drinkwitz and it’s just a reminder of what an awesome sport college football is.