REPORT: Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Agrees To A New Deal, Won’t Take The LSU Job

Dave Aranda is reportedly staying at Baylor.

According to Ross Dellenger and Pete Thamel, the Bears have given Aranda a new deal and that means he won’t be taking the LSU job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As @PeteThamel mentioned, #Baylor has proposed a new contract to Dave Aranda and he has made a commitment to remain at the school, sources tell @SInow. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 25, 2021

Source tells @YahooSports that Baylor plans to put together a contract extension for coach Dave Aranda in the upcoming weeks. Aranda has made clear — below and otherwise — that he plans to stay at Baylor in this coaching cycle. https://t.co/RH5TeCdYQq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2021

Well, another LSU target bites the dust and isn’t coming to Baton Rouge. It’s amazing how insane this LSU search has become.

The Tigers are one of the most historic and prestigious programs in the country and they still can’t find a big name coach.

I figured Aranda would absolutely go to LSU if offered the job. He used to be the DC there before going to Waco.

Now, he’ll be staying in Waco for the foreseeable future.

At this point, I have no idea who the Tigers are going to get. Every big name seems to be off the board. It’ll be interesting to see who they can finally lure to Baton Rouge.