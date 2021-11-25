Editorial

REPORT: Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Agrees To A New Deal, Won’t Take The LSU Job

WACO, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Dave Aranda of the Baylor Bears watches his team play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half at McLane Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 27-14. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Dave Aranda is reportedly staying at Baylor.

According to Ross Dellenger and Pete Thamel, the Bears have given Aranda a new deal and that means he won’t be taking the LSU job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, another LSU target bites the dust and isn’t coming to Baton Rouge. It’s amazing how insane this LSU search has become.

The Tigers are one of the most historic and prestigious programs in the country and they still can’t find a big name coach.

I figured Aranda would absolutely go to LSU if offered the job. He used to be the DC there before going to Waco.

Now, he’ll be staying in Waco for the foreseeable future.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball)

At this point, I have no idea who the Tigers are going to get. Every big name seems to be off the board. It’ll be interesting to see who they can finally lure to Baton Rouge.