Bob Stoops Will Coach Oklahoma’s Bowl Game After Lincoln Riley Leaves For USC

Oklahoma v Notre Dame

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Bob Stoops will coach Oklahoma’s bowl game following Lincoln Riley’s departure.

According to ESPN, the legendary Oklahoma coach will return to the sidelines to coach the Sooners in whatever bowl game they end up in.

Riley left the program Sunday to take over USC.

This is absolutely wild, and it’s going to automatically make fans much more interested in Oklahoma’s bowl game.

The Sooners have been out of the playoff picture ever since losing to Baylor, but Stoops grabbing a whistle and clipboard makes their bowl game a must-watch event.

This is very similar to when Barry Alvarez had to come out of retirement a couple times to coach the Badgers after coaching changes.

Now, Stoops is returning to the team that made him famous to lead them one last time. As a college football fan, you have to love something like this.

With the Sooners sitting at 10-2, they’re bound to get a great bowl game, and now they’ll also have Stoops in the mix. I love it!