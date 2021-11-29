Bob Stoops Will Coach Oklahoma’s Bowl Game After Lincoln Riley Leaves For USC

Bob Stoops will coach Oklahoma’s bowl game following Lincoln Riley’s departure.

According to ESPN, the legendary Oklahoma coach will return to the sidelines to coach the Sooners in whatever bowl game they end up in.

Riley left the program Sunday to take over USC.

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will coach the Sooners’ bowl game, a university source told @ESPNRittenberg, confirming multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/80NHnSYxOl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 28, 2021

This is absolutely wild, and it’s going to automatically make fans much more interested in Oklahoma’s bowl game.

The Sooners have been out of the playoff picture ever since losing to Baylor, but Stoops grabbing a whistle and clipboard makes their bowl game a must-watch event.

Bob Stoops unselfishly stepped down earlier than he would’ve liked to avoid losing Lincoln Riley and now when Riley gives him and OU the middle finger Stoops will be interim coach in the bowl game. Stoops is a legendary college football coach and his loyalty to OU is admirable. — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) November 28, 2021

This is very similar to when Barry Alvarez had to come out of retirement a couple times to coach the Badgers after coaching changes.

Now, Stoops is returning to the team that made him famous to lead them one last time. As a college football fan, you have to love something like this.

Lincoln Riley has, impossibly, made Bob Stoops even more of a legend for the Oklahoma program https://t.co/hpKHpSQfbL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 29, 2021

With the Sooners sitting at 10-2, they’re bound to get a great bowl game, and now they’ll also have Stoops in the mix. I love it!