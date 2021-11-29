Why Hasn’t LSU Already Announced A New Football Coach?

LSU still hasn’t announced a new football coach, and that likely means one thing.

Ed Orgeron coached his last game with the Tigers this past Saturday, and he ended his time with the Tigers with a win over Texas A&M. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been known for a long time that LSU was going to get a new coach. Yet, no announcement has been made, and that likely means their target is coaching during conference championship weekend.

I want to be clear here that this is me speculating. I have no inside information at all, but simply connecting the dots has gotten me here.

Let’s unpack this. If LSU already had a big name lined up, they would have likely announced it Sunday. That didn’t happen, which leads me to believe the next LSU coach is coaching this weekend.

You can safely rule out all the leaders in the SEC and Big Ten still alive and fighting for a conference title. Dave Aranda and Mike Gundy both recently reached new deals, which means neither is likely leaving for LSU.

When looking at the options of coaches still contending for a conference title, Mario Cristobal at Oregon, Kyle Whittingham at Utah and Luke Fickell at Cincy are all huge names that would be splashy hires in Baton Rouge.

Another name that’s interesting is UTSA’s Jeff Traylor. He recently agreed to a new deal, but it’s nothing LSU couldn’t take care of.

All I know for sure is that LSU isn’t sitting around doing something. The Tigers have their wheels turning and the fact the public hasn’t heard anything makes me think the person who will be coaching in Baton Rouge next season will also be coaching this weekend.

Read into that as much as you’d like and draw your own conclusions!