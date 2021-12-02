Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Coach Calls A Timeout Against Iowa State So His Players Can Run A Sprint

Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Solomon Bozeman pulled off a hilarious move Wednesday during an 83-64 loss to Iowa State.

With the Cyclones dominating Wednesday night against the Golden Lions, Bozeman burned a timeout and had his team run a sprint, according to Michael Swain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a glance at the video below. It’s absolutely hilarious.

I’ve never seen this before. Arkansas Pine Bluff’s head coach called a timeout last night just for his players to run baseline to baseline. You might see that in AAU, but not college basketball.pic.twitter.com/B3sy2lhtio — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) December 2, 2021

I don’t know anything about Solomon Bozeman, but I’m already sold. This is the kind of guy I want running my team.

This is the kind of guy I want running my locker room. Anyone who is bold enough to burn a timeout so players can run a sprint is awesome.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff coach just called a timeout and made his players run on the court during the timeout. Lmao what was that.. — Cade Thompson (@Cade4ISU) December 2, 2021

Imagine what his players had to be thinking as he told them to line up like it was the famous scene from “Miracle.”

Get on that line!

Props to Bozeman for giving us one of the best moments of this very young basketball season. I love to see it!