Prince Harry Says Job Resignations During Pandemic ‘Aren’t All Bad’

Prince Harry talked about job resignations during the pandemic and shared how it’s “something to be celebrated” because people are putting their mental health first.

“While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time,” the Duke of Sussex explained when asked about job loss and increased burn out during an interview for Fast Company published Monday. The royal is the chief impact officer for the BetterUp company which provides coaching and mental health services to individuals and businesses, the report noted. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening,” he added. “This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation.”

Prince Harry says quitting work can be good for your mental health https://t.co/s585iJriqc — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 6, 2021

“I’ve actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad,” the duke continued. “In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.” (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

Prince Harry stepped down from his senior royal role along with his wife Meghan Markle in January of 2020. He left the palace and currently lives in southern California with the former “Suits” actress and their two children.