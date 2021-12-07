Police Arrest 14-Year-Old After Fellow Student Allegedly Overheard Him Threatening To Shoot Up South Carolina Schools

Police arrested a 14-year-old South Carolina student on Monday after he allegedly threatened to shoot up schools in the county, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The male student purportedly made a “threatening statement” that was overheard by another student while on the school bus, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. School administrators were informed the suspect allegedly talked about wearing a trench coat the next day and going to the elementary and middle schools to shoot them up.

“The student who came forward should be commended for doing the right thing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the statement. “They heard something and reported all the details to someone who could immediately step in and take action to make sure everyone stayed safe.”

“While there was never any imminent danger to students, teachers or anyone else on campus, this is another example of how we and Lexington School District One share in the responsibility to protect those who learn and work at a school,” he added.

The male student was released into the custody of his parents after he was charged, the statement said. (RELATED: Suspected School Shooter Recorded Disturbing Videos The Night Before Massacre: Police)

A school shooter killed four students at a Michigan high school at the end of November, with Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old male student, charged last week for the alleged attack. Crumbley’s parents were also charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly buying their son the gun he would reportedly use in his rampage.

“I have spoken to (victims’ parents) and indicated what charges were coming,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a press conference on Friday. “These parents are deep in grief.”

