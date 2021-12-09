Oxford Public Schools, Leaders Hit With $200 Million Worth Of Lawsuits Following Fatal Shooting

A family whose daughter was injured in a Michigan high school shooting is suing the district and top leadership for $200 million, alleging that administrators failed to prevent the shooter from entering the building.

Attorney Geoffrey Feiger announced Dec. 9 that Jeffrey and Brandi Franz filed two lawsuits seeking $100 million each against Oxford Community Public Schools, according to the Associated Press. The Franz’s 17-year-old daughter Riley was shot in the neck at the public high school and is alive. Their 14-year-old daughter Bella was standing next to her sister at the time of the shooting.

The lawsuits name Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Timothy Thone, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, four administrators and two teachers. Feiger told the Detroit Free Press that administrators “allowed the deranged, homicidal student to return to class with a gun in his backpack, with over 30 rounds of ammo in his backpack, when they knew he was a homicidal threat.”

“It’s not enough to make murderers like these people and their son responsible or complicit,” Feiger said. “There is a responsibility among teachers, counselors, and school administrators.”

The Oxford Community School District did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment. According to reporters on the ground, the district locked its doors to the public and the school board president hung a sign that read, “No Media.”

No one from the Oxford, Michigan school district will answer questions. The doors to their district office are locked with a sign saying they are not open to the public. No one answers phone/emails. Board president has a coffee shop – with a sign outside that says “No Media.” — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 6, 2021

The Oxford High School suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, was arrested following the fatal shooting of four students. Crumbley’s parents were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter as the alleged shooter is suspected of using a 9mm pistol purchased by his father, James Crumbley.

The Crumbley’s could face up to 15 years in prison for each count, according to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. (RELATED: Michigan High School Student Reportedly Rushed School Shooter And Sacrificed His Life To Save Fellow Classmates)

Crumbley allegedly met with school officials a few hours before the attack, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation. The parents were brought in the morning of the shooting for a “face-to-face meeting” with school leadership over their child’s alleged concerning behavior related to ammunition research.