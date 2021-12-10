Video Allegedly Shows Delta Force Operators Conducting Insane Hostage Rescue Training Mission

A leaked video allegedly shows Delta Force operators conducting a crazy hostage rescue training mission.

In a viral video tweeted by @GWOT5822, operators allegedly from Army’s highly-secretive Delta Force unit, also known as CAG, rolled off a helicopter, rushed a building and laid waste to all the bad guys during the training operation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As pointed out by Task and Purpose, it’s unknown if the men in the video are actual members of The Unit or not, and it’s worth noting the identity of Delta Force members is a tightly kept secret.

You can watch the absurd training mission below.

CAG mock hostage rescue pic.twitter.com/BBATobjibK — Travis (@GWOT5822) December 1, 2021

This video is absolutely nuts, and it proves just how badass the guys in our tier one forces are. Look at the speed they moved with.

From the moment they hit the door, the whole operation was over within seconds. They beat the hell out of the fake bad guys!

For those of you who don’t know, Delta Force is the most elite unit the United States military has. Or, perhaps I should say that it’s the most elite unit that you hear whispers about.

For all we know, there could be a unit so secretive that the public has never even heard its name before.

Delta Force is a highly-trained, highly-secretive unit focused on counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, direct action and intelligence gathering. To put it as simply as possible, they’re grade-A American badasses.

God bless the guys in our special forces. Nobody else on the planet comes close to what they can do.