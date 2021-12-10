The Vikings Beating The Steelers Gets Mediocre TV Ratings

The Minnesota Vikings beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-28 Thursday didn’t put up huge ratings.

According to TVSpoiler.com, the Kirk Cousins and the Vikings earning a big win over the Steelers averaged 9.637 million viewers on Fox in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

All things considered, that’s not a gigantic number for the NFL for a primetime game. Is it terrible? No. Is it outstanding?

No. When it comes to primetime games, the NFL is always wanting to be north of 10 million viewers in the early data.

That didn’t happen here, and it’s a bit surprising. The Steelers and Vikings are both major brands, and you’d think they’d generate a lot more attention than averaging 9.637 million viewers in the early data.

I guess not!

Overall, the NFL has had an incredible season so far when it comes to the TV ratings, and one mediocre game doesn’t change that. I guess it was just an off night!