EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Yvette Herrell Calls On House Oversight Chairwoman To Subpoena DHS Secretary Mayorkas

Republican New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell sent a letter Friday to House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney calling for her to issue a subpoena to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

In the letter first obtained by the Daily Caller, Herrell said the subpoena would call on Mayorkas to testify under oath before the Committee amid the ongoing border crisis. The congresswoman also criticized Mayorkas for not handling the border crisis, as migrants continue to pour across the U.S. border daily and calls on Maloney to subpoena Mayorkas to testify.

Herrell mentioned that the Biden administration missed the legal Nov. 29th deadline to submit a report on the Afghan evacuation and questioned the vetting that has taken place or lack thereof. The letter comes after multiple reports of Afghan men on various bases involved in child trafficking, spousal abuse and rapes.

“We know the Biden administration lied about vetting Afghan evacuees while continuing to stonewall the Legislative Branch. Now Secretary Mayorkas has missed the legally required deadline to report on the evacuation process. The American people deserve to know who has been brought to their country and why,” Herrell told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.

“The 9/11 Commission Report named lax immigration vetting and enforcement a key failure that lead to tragedy, and it appears that the Biden administration is unconcerned about repeating those failures. Secretary Mayorkas must appear before the Oversight Committee and give the American people answers,” she added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Vying To Prevent United Nations From Giving Money To Migrants Illegally Entering US)

New Mexico, where Herrell is from, currently houses more refugees than any other state, according to her office. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Republicans Demand Nadler Schedule Hearing With DHS Secretary Mayorkas Amid Ongoing Border Crisis)

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter in early December to Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler demanding he schedule a hearing Mayorkas, however, one has not yet been set.