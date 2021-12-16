Bryce Hall Appears To Knock Out FouseyTube

Bryce Hall appeared to drop FouseyTube in a video making the rounds online.

According to Barstool Sports, a TikTok video posted by @ukfollow2020 shows the two social media stars in an argument over a woman potentially being touched when things turned south. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hall appeared to throw a shot that was a curtain call for FouseyTube. Watch the insane video below.

For those of you who don’t remember, Bryce Hall got lit up in a boxing match against Austin McBroom. It was one of the most lopsided fights I’ve ever seen.

Well, he’s apparently stepped up his fighting game because that knockout was absolutely brutal. He dropped FouseyTube like it was absolutely nothing.

If this is a sign of things to come in his boxing career, he might actually have a future!

Having said all of that, why are social media stars attempting to get into huge brawls in what appears to be a room full of beds?

What does it say about our society that people find this interesting? I have a general idea, and it’s not good! It means our society is decaying.

We went from celebrating big football games and winning wars to videos of Bryce Hall allegedly knocking someone out going viral. I wouldn’t say that’s a positive development!

Either way, it was still one hell of a shot!