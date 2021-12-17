Tom Hanks Will Appear In The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883,’ Tim McGraw Says He Personally Asked Him To Join The Show

Tom Hanks will make an appearance in “1883.”

The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel premieres this Sunday on Paramount+, and the hype surrounding the show is unreal. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Throws Fans A Major Curveball With ‘Keep The Wolves Close’)

Well, Hanks will be making an appearance as Union General George Meade after Tim McGraw personally reached out.

“Tom and Rita and Faith and I have been friends for a really long time. We’ve tried to do some things together that never worked out, so when this little cameo was there I called him up and said, ‘There’s this cool part…I hate to ask, but…’ and he said, ‘I’m in. Tell me when and where and I’ll be there.’ The emotion in that scene was pretty authentic,” McGraw explained to USA Today.

You know “1883” is going to be lit when Tom Hanks is in it! Hanks is one of the best actors to ever live, and he’s now joining the “Yellowstone” universe.

If that doesn’t raise your interest at least a little bit, you probably weren’t a real fan to begin with.

.@Yellowstone prequel @1883Official looks like Taylor Sheridan’s next major hit, and I can’t wait. Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw teaming up to tell the backstory of the Duttons is going to be one hell of a fun time. pic.twitter.com/wr2sLLDeYy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2021

It’s truly incredible how big “Yellowstone” has gotten as a show and universe. In 2018, it felt like I was the only person I knew watching it when season one aired live.

Now, pretty much everyone I know is hooked on the Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner hit.

Make sure to tune in Sunday on Paramount+ to catch the start of “1883.”